Marco Franken was the ENT doctor who got Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder singing again. As a thank you, he was brought on the podium by Vedder on Monday. ,,Normally you work in anonymity. It is very nice that I get a compliment from such a greatness in this way.”

Pearl Jam was forced to cancel two concerts – in Vienna and Prague – last week because frontman Eddie Vedder was struggling with voice problems. It was nail-biting for Dutch fans, because the band would visit the Ziggo Dome on both Sunday and Monday. Although there was hope until the last minute that the show would continue in Amsterdam, Sunday’s performance was canceled last minute on doctor’s advice from ENT doctor Marco Franken.

How did Franken, who has a voice treatment center in Voorburg, come into the picture with the world-famous band? ,,The word gets aroundFranken, who has also collaborated with singer Anouk, explains to this site. "Mojo is at the heart of this story. They take good care of their people. When it turned out that Vedder had voice problems, they tried to find a solution. Then they came to me. That already happened when they were still in Prague."



Whether it’s Prince Bernhard, Adele or another big world star, it doesn’t matter to me Marco Franken

And so Franken was allowed to draw up a treatment plan for one of the world’s greatest artists. Exactly what he has done for Vedder is professional secrecy, but the doctor is happy to explain his method. ,,I have a mobile unit, which allows me to look into the throat on location. Then you try to find out where the complaints come from. Is it an infection, strain, bleeding or something else? Once that’s clear, we’ll go through a timeline. For example: if we are twenty hours further, we must have reached this. This is how we work towards the end.”

That end was in sight Monday. Thanks to Franken’s expertise and a refurbished Vedder, the concert could continue on Monday evening. The frontman of the band was so grateful that he thanked Franken in a packed hall. ,,We have made a new friend in the last few days. If we had met him earlier, we might have been able to continue playing,” was the compliment.



That appreciation did Franken good. “Normally you work in anonymity. It is very nice that I get a compliment from such a greatness in this way.” Still, the doctor remains sober under the event. ,,Whether it’s King Willem-Alexander, Adele or another big world star, it doesn’t matter to me. It is ultimately just a patient.”

The importance of health is therefore always paramount for Franken. “When I get involved in this kind of thing, I want to see it through to the end. There can always be an unexpected problem. I therefore see it more as a necessity that I was present at the concert. Although it was of course very special to be part of it.”

