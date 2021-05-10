NAfter the hacker attack on the largest pipeline in the USA, the government in Washington declared a regional emergency on Sunday. This step addresses the urgent need to ensure “the immediate transport of gasoline, diesel, kerosene and other petroleum products,” said the US Department of Transportation. After the hacker attack, the entire pipeline network of the operating company Colonial was temporarily shut down.

Colonial, based in the state of Georgia, is the largest pipeline operator in the United States. The Colonial Pipeline is the most important US pipeline in terms of transported volume. Every day more than 2.5 million barrels (one barrel is 159 liters) of gasoline, diesel, kerosene and other petroleum products flow through the pipelines. The pipeline runs a good 8,800 kilometers from Houston in the state of Texas to New York on the US east coast and supplies around 50 million consumers.

The regional emergency declaration means that fuel can now be transported by road to the affected states, including Florida, Texas, New York, Washington and Pennsylvania. Even two days after the cyber attack, Colonial has only been able to reopen a few smaller supply lines; the main system was still out of service.

According to the company, the attackers used what is known as ransomware in the cyber attack. With this kind of malware, hackers try to lock or encrypt computer systems and extort money from users for releasing the data.

A former government official and two industry sources had previously stated that the hackers were likely a highly professional criminal group. It is being investigated whether it is a question of the group referred to by IT security companies as “DarkSide”. “DarkSide” is known for smuggling malicious programs and then blackmailing companies. The program encrypts company data. Only after paying a ransom will the data be made usable again.