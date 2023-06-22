A spokeswoman for the court in the city of Koblenz said the 37-year-old German, identified as Nadine K, was also convicted of crimes against humanity and membership of a foreign terrorist organisation.
The convict joined ISIS between December 2014 and March 2019, and went to Syria to join the extremist group with her husband.
In 2015, the couple moved to Mosul, Iraq, then returned to Syria. In April 2016, the couple enslaved a Yazidi girl who had been a prisoner of ISIS since 2014.
Painful details
- Nadine K. The young woman, who was then 22 years old, was watched to prevent her from escaping and forced her to do housework.
- Nadine K.’s husband regularly raped and beat the young Yazidi woman with the knowledge of the conviction.
- “All of this served the stated purpose of ISIS, which is to eliminate the Yazidis,” prosecutors said at the opening of the trial earlier this year.
- Nadine K. and her family are believed to have moved to Syria in the fall of 2016 with their “captive” and stayed in ISIS-controlled territory until March 2019, when they were captured by Kurdish fighters and the Yazidi woman was released.
- Nadine K. was arrested in March last year when she was returned to Germany as part of one of the national repatriation operations.
- A German court in November 2021 issued the world’s first ruling recognizing crimes against the Yazidis as “genocide”, in a decision activists hailed as a “historic” victory for the minority.
- The Yazidis, who hail from northern Iraq, have been persecuted for years by the militants of the extremist organization, who have killed hundreds of men, raped women and forcibly recruited children to fight.
#Enslavement #rape #torture. #Imprisonment #German #woman #persecuting #Yazidi #woman
Leave a Reply