A spokeswoman for the court in the city of Koblenz said the 37-year-old German, identified as Nadine K, was also convicted of crimes against humanity and membership of a foreign terrorist organisation.

The convict joined ISIS between December 2014 and March 2019, and went to Syria to join the extremist group with her husband.

In 2015, the couple moved to Mosul, Iraq, then returned to Syria. In April 2016, the couple enslaved a Yazidi girl who had been a prisoner of ISIS since 2014.

Painful details