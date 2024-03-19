What constitutes a liberal order? Politicians in Berlin are discussing how relevant Friedrich August von Hayek's theses still are. Everyone takes a slice of the inheritance.

KWhat sets Lassiker apart is that they are not only worth reading for their contemporaries, but are also meaningful and instructive for those born later. This is no different in the world of economics than in literature. “The Road to Serfdom” by Friedrich August von Hayek was published 80 years ago.

The foundation that bears his name will commemorate this appointment on Tuesday in Berlin with three prominent witnesses: Olaf Scholz, Christian Lindner and Kaja Kallas. How does a Social Democratic Chancellor relate to Hayek? Does this agree with the conclusions of his liberal finance minister? And what does the Prime Minister of Estonia say about this, a country that emerged from slavery a few decades ago, had to fight for its freedom and today sees this threatened again by Russia?