Ensign Bashirov prevented sabotage in the rear of Russian troops in the NVO zone

Ensign Magomed Bashirov prevented sabotage in the rear of Russian troops. About this on Saturday, March 11, informs press service of the head of the Republic of Dagestan.

As it became known, while moving along the route in the forest belt, the serviceman noticed a group of well-armed Ukrainian soldiers who were preparing a sabotage. Bashirov reported the incident to the commander and entered the battle.

As noted, it was possible to catch the enemy by surprise. The firing points of the military Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were destroyed by heavy fire from Russian military personnel. Meanwhile, the ensign organized the evacuation of the wounded and provided them with emergency assistance.

On March 9, Russian paratroopers reported the failure of a raid by a Ukrainian military group in the Lugansk People’s Republic. According to the coordinates received, the paratroopers fired a “snail” clip of shells from an automatic easel grenade launcher, after which they fired at the area from a Kord heavy machine gun.