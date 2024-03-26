Survival dark fantasy Enshrouded just got his first one major update called “Hollow Halls”, which introduced game gods very difficult dungeons in every biome. They are to the point that it is advised not to face them alone.

Details

The new dungeons have given the update itself its name and are designed to challenge players.

Before tackling them, Keen Games, the development studio, recommends preparing well, bringing the best food with you, as well as bonfires to be able to rest during the exploration.

The new dungeons can also be tackled alone, but it is not recommended to do so because they could prove to be a real experience too difficult. So the advice is to bring some friends with you.

From the official trailer of the update, it seems that the new dungeons are indeed full of undead enemies, some of them armed. Fortunately, the efforts made to get to the bottom of the dungeons will be rewarded with new legendary weapons, rare resources for crafting, trophies and some rather disturbing new NPCs that can be brought to the base.

Be careful, because the dunegons of Hollow Halls are more difficult the higher the level of the biome you are in.

