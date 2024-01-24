Keen Games published the launch trailer of his new survival, Enshrouded to announce its availability in early access on Steam . It must be said that the game started really well, given that in the space of a few minutes it exceeded 15,000 contemporary players. We are not at Palworld level, but the prospects for success are excellent.

The launch trailer

As you can see from the video, Enshrouded shares many elements of the most modern survival games, without however underestimating the adventurous part:

In the launch press release, Keen Games said that Enshrouded is the most ambitious game it has ever created, set in the biggest world it has ever created. Early access will serve, as always, to improve the game by following community comments, which will direct the creation of new content.

Moreover, since the launch of the demo for the Steam Next Fest the team has tried to keep the players happy: “In its current state, Enshrouded should already guarantee you and your friends many hours of fun, and we hope that you will participate in the our community to help us make retaking Embervale an experience you'll think about for years to come.”

If you want more information on the game, read our recently published review, in which we described a game that is already very refined and pleasant to play.