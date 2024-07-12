Juarez City.- In August, the State Welfare Secretariat will enable the incorporation of senior citizens into pension programs, support for people with disabilities and working mothers.

This will be the first recruitment operation since it was suspended for the entire first half of the year due to the electoral process.

New admissions will begin throughout the state once the subsidy distribution period, which has been in effect since July 1, concludes, explained Rafael Mata, deputy delegate for Social and Human Development of the Welfare Secretariat in Chihuahua.

The last incorporation operation formally ended on December 30 of last year, but was extended until January. In Juárez, more than seven thousand people were able to join the federal government’s assistance programs.