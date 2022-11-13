The deputy of the National Action Party (BREAD) in the Mexico state, Enrique Vargas del Villarattended the March in defense of the National Electoral Institute (INE) in Mexico City.

Bliss social mobilizationwhere they attended thousands of peoplealso coordinator of the PAN Parliamentary Group uploaded a selfie of him at the march.

“Edomex present”mentioned in his photograph where you can see the Mexican legislator and possible party candidate for governorship of the entity on the go.

Similarly, one sees crowd of people behind him.

Enrique Vargas of BREAD In a series of publications with photographs, which he shared on his official social networks, he expressed that by attending the march in defense of INE this defending democracy.

He added that it is done in defense of “Our children, for the future for Mexico”, said. He expressed that the mexiquenses they are present.