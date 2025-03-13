Five years of the Pandemia de Covid and the former councilor of Health of Madrid is bluntly, in this community “fought for each life” with all the resources there. That is why he regrets that the left has only dedicated himself, he says, to twist … The pain of the victims.

“Have you seen the documentary ‘7,291’?”

“No, I haven’t seen it.”

“And do you plan to see it?”

“Well, honestly, I don’t think I’m going to see him.”

“For any reason?”

—The documentary, knowing the people who are going to interview, do not offer me any interest and will go in the line marked by the left and the left over all this time, in a strategy to twist the pain of the people who died in the pandemic. I will not see it.

“You can’t value it, then.”

“It is very difficult to do it a priori.” We have already known the false news that has been poured.

“What does it seem to be issued in RTVE?”

—That occurs when a public television works under government orders, which invades everything. He is dedicated to attacking the Community of Madrid.

“What message would you send to the relatives of the victims in the residences?”

—We have fought for each life, we try that at all times, with the maximum availability and with the resources we had, by the geriatricians, who were the ones who knew what the solution was and had the criteria for transfers, the best response was given in the residences. Here in Madrid he fought for every life. Each deceased deserves all respect and seems unfortunate that the left is twisting the pain to achieve political objectives, which never have an answer in elections.

“Do you think relatives with President Ayuso meet?”

“We have always given the possibility of talking to them and we have acted with total transparency.”

“Justice is right.” But is there any responsibility in the community beyond the legal?

– We did everything that could be done at that time and we fight for every life, in a brutal health crisis. The number of infections grew exponentially, especially after the demonstration of March 8. The sentences reinforce what we say: there was always an intention to save the lives.

—In the documentary there is a fact and the Community of Madrid is cited as a source: 9,470 people who lived in residences died, of which 2,179 received hospital care and 7,291 had no derivation to hospitals. Are this data correct?

“No, they are not correct.” The data of each deceased need an extreme rigor and several filters pass. This data was given by the Social Policy Ministry, with some Excel cadres that were obtained with calls to residences, without any knowledge of what was happening. The real data, which is given by the INE, are 4,143 victims in residences from January to July 2020. It is the exact figure. It is the real reality. The other data were the advisor that was deleted from the pandemic [de Ciudadanos].

—What protocol had it prevented many patients from being derived from hospitals from residences?

—The bond geriatrician protocols were made. They are clinical criteria for transfer, what was done at all times. The profiles of the patients that can be derived are seen.

“Reyro’s counselor warned that what was happening was illegal.”

—It’s the advisor who was erased in the pandemic and all he did was protect himself throughout the time. He did not make me a single call to comment on the situation of residences. It is not the most indicated to say what is legal or not, and in any case the courts are deciding.

“What was done wrong and what would change now?”

—It would consist, for example, having acted alone, without the Government of Spain setting the guidelines at the beginning. Madrid came forward and Spain moved because Madrid moved.

“What has changed in the protocols since then?”

—The derivation criteria remain the same. They are made according to link geriatricians, who are those who coordinate the situation in residences.

“Then if there was a new pandemic, the same would act again in residences?”

“It’s not so simplistic.” You have to value many issues. But the transfer criteria apply permanently, whether or not there is pandemic.

“Do you think geriatricians would act in the same way?”

“They are experts and those who have to decide.” And they know what should be done at all times.

“Is deeper investigation necessary on what happened in the residences?”

“He is in the courts.” Sixty complaints have already been filed.

“Would you support an investigation nationwide?”

“Of course, because it seems that there were only deaths in Madrid.” And I have to remember that at the rate of mortality in residences, Madrid is the fifth community. Ahead are Catalonia, La Rioja, Aragón and Castilla-La Mancha.

—The left is using this matter as a political weapon to wear out the PP. Do you see president of President Ayuso?

—This has been doing since 2020. There have been two elections, the PP came from 30 deputies and now it has 70. They continue with that strategy, which is to twist the pain, and the electoral impact has been in any case to reinforce the president.

– Was an error reproach the opposition that is always ‘with the same shits’, as the president said about her political strategy?

“He came to say that the left always does the same, that it is to twist the pain.” It is the most loser left in Europe, it has been in the opposition for 30 years and uses any weapon, but twisting has not served.

—What was the main mistake that was made in the toughest months of pandemic?

—The main error was to celebrate the demonstration of March 8. That had a multiplier effect on the infections, which we later saw it later. The government made all the maneuvers to try to celebrate it.