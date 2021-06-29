Hobby

Mexico City / 06.28.2021 21:15:58

The Spanish right-hander, Enrique Ponce announced his goodbye from the ring at the age of 49 “for an indefinite time”, through a statement where he also thanked for the love and support he received during his career.

“To those who have accompanied me for more than three decades, the first thing I want is to thank you for your love and unconditional support, especially in this last year of pandemic in which I decided to defend bullfighting, move forward and give back to the world of bullfighting. bull how much he has given me, “he said in the statement.

“At this point in my 2021 bullfighting season I have decided to stop and retire indefinitely,” he reported.

Enrique Ponce made his debut on March 16, 1990 in Valencia, in the hands of Joselito and in the presence of El Litri, who served as a witness. There he began his career that lasted 30 years as an indisputable figure in the world of bullfighting.

FCM