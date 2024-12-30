Bullfighting
Reportage
From Juan Pedro Galán, with whom he debuted in Baeza, a child prodigy that did not catch on, to Curro Trillo and José Luis Torres, escorts at the premiere with picadors in Castellón; retired banderillero one, merchant mariner in California the other
José Luis Ysern Goenechea, now a merchant seaman in California, remembers March 9, 1988 well because “that afternoon in Castellón was the first time he performed at an important fair.” «When I arrived at the gang yard and saw Enrique Ponce,…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Enrique #Ponce #beginning #history #rivals
Leave a Reply