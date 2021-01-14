Internationally recognized for The beauty of the Alhambra, the first Cuban film to win a Goya Award (1990), after breaking all box office records in his country, Enrique Pineda Barnet was one of the greats of Cuban cinema, although his fiction feature films were not so many, since he always chose the risk of creative experimentation and intelligent saying to comfort zones. Pineda Barnet died on January 12 in Havana, at the age of 87, but until the last day he was a young man, with an open mind and a cultured and overwhelming sense of humor, qualities that aroused admiration in the new generations of Cuban documentary makers and filmmakers, who always found the door of their home open to receive help or advice.

He was one of the founders of the legendary cultural society Nuestro Tiempo, and although his first vocation was music, from very early on he began to write and devoted himself to dramaturgy and the world of tables. In 1962 he entered the newly created Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry (ICAIC) as a scriptwriter, where the following year he made his first major documentary, Giselle, an approach to the dancer Alicia Alonso and the world of dance, but from the cinematographic language, a film that still today remains a reference in a country of balletomaniacs.

Then he participated in one of the great adventures of Cuban cinema, filming I am cuba (1964), a film by the Russian director Mikhail Kalatózov, in which he was an advisor and co-author of the script with the poet Evgueni Evtushenko. I am cuba It tried to narrate the epic of the triumph of the nascent revolution with an epic aesthetic and language, very Soviet, but it was a resounding failure, both in Moscow and in Havana. Pineda Barnet always denied her. “They didn’t understand anything,” he said after the premiere, and that opinion did not even change when, twenty years later, Kalatozov’s cursed film – which from the point of view of photography was impressive, with impressive sequence shots – was rediscovered by Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola, who considered it a masterpiece. Pineda Barnet – recalls the film critic Luciano Castillo – said until the last moment that I am cuba it was “nothing to be clapping for.”

Cosmorama (1964) was the first experimental short he directed and attracted the attention of critics. Later he made many documentaries, some of them dedicated to revolutionary heroes, but always keeping his distance and deepening the human, since focusing on man with his contradictions was always a constant in his cinema and his thought.

He also collaborated on the script of Burnt, by Gillo Pontecorvo, and in 1983 he directed Time to love, which follows the relationship of a couple forced to separate during the 1962 missile crisis. But it was with the musical The beauty of the Alhambra (1989), inspired by the testimonial novel Rachel’s Song, by Miguel Barnet, which brought him success and national and international recognition.

The film, conceived as a great tribute to the Cuban bufo theater and to the music and Creole traditions that emerged in that vernacular coliseum that was the Alhambra theater, in times of the Republic, became a national passion in Cuba, with two million viewers in three months. In 1990 it was distinguished with the Goya for the best Spanish-speaking foreign film.

More than a musical, Pineda Barnet said, The beauty of the Alhambra “It is a musical melodrama, or a melodrama with music.” He defended that melodrama was “a dramatic genre as valid as tragedy, comedy, picaresque, farce, or any other”, ensuring that his film sought to rescue “theatrical traditions and the essence of our Cuban music, trying to make sound our musical tradition with new timbres and with new images for new eyes and new ears: youth ”.

Teaching and youth were very important to Pineda Barnet, winner of the National Film Award in 2006 and for years a professor at the San Antonio de los Baños Film School. When you went to visit him at his home in Vedado, you would always find a new filmmaker or student discussing projects with him, for which he always offered his support and collaboration. When digital technology burst into the cinema he was already a veteran, but he enthusiastically launched into the change and was one of the first to shoot with the new cameras. Thus he performed Annunciation, filmed in a single location and recognized with the Grand Prize of the Humberto Solás Poor Film Festival. The film’s motto was: “Love each other, above all differences, for there is no greater protection than ourselves.”