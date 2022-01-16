Enrique Olivares (left), in 2014 at the National Court. Santiago Burgos

Enrique Olivares García, who in 2014 was convicted of assaulting the home of former PP treasurer Luis Bárcenas posing as a priest, died on Saturday in Cuenca at the age of 72, as you have advanced digital day and sources from his environment have confirmed to the Efe agency. Olivares died at 8:00 on Saturday. The funeral was held this Sunday at ten in the morning in the parish of La Paz in the capital of Cuenca, as confirmed by sources from the Ronda Alameda funeral home.

Enrique Olivares García was in the third degree prison, covered by article 86.4 of the Penitentiary Regulations, thanks to which he could spend the night at his home as long as he accepted that his movements were controlled by telematic devices. In 2014 he was sentenced to 22 years in prison for having detained the Bárcenas family a year earlier, tying their hands with zip ties and threatening them to hand over all the flash drives and the information related to the process of the ex-treasurer to “end the Government of the nation”.

To enter the home, Olivares posed as a priest who came from the bishopric to speak about the freedom of Bárcenas – at that time in preventive detention after his fortune had surfaced in Switzerland. Once at home, after about 20 minutes, he said; “The theater is over!” He took out a revolver and pointed a gun at the ex-treasurer’s wife, her son and the domestic worker, as the court declared.

In October 2020, the false priest was summoned to testify as a possible accomplice in crimes of bribery and embezzlement in the kitchen case, the piece of Villarejo case in which an alleged espionage operation sponsored by the Ministry of the Interior is investigated to protect the PP at the time of the former Minister of the Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz, who is being prosecuted for these events. According to the summary, the Police spied on Bárcenas without judicial control after EL PAÍS published the Barcenas papers and when the Conservative party finance chief was preparing to pull the rug. The instruction emphasizes that the alleged objective of this irregular deployment was to snatch compromising documents from high-ranking officials of the formation that he could still keep and thus prevent them from reaching Judge Pablo Ruz, who was then investigating the Gurtel case and box b of the formation.

When Olivares was going to testify, the forensic doctor who examined him before he appeared determined that he was not in a position to testify before the magistrate of the National Court Manuel García Castellón, so his interrogation was suspended. The judge was trying to find out if he was part of the Kitchen operation, which led him in January 2019 to request information on the list of visits and calls he received in prison, and on the identity of the people who had made any income in the accounts of peculio (deposit of money with which an inmate in prison counts), as stated in the summary of the case.

The 2013 episode was the subject of some questioning in the case. One of the defendants who was asked about these events was former commissioner Enrique García Castaño —considered a collaborator of José Villarejo in his espionage business—, who referred to the episode as “an Alfredo Landa movie”, something “insane”, a ” circus” and a “fudge”. The judge expressed his suspicions about that episode, which coincided in time with Operation Kitchen.