South African fast bowler Enrique Nortje, who holds the record for throwing the fastest ball in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), said he was not aware of it during the match. The 26-year-old bowler from the Delhi Capitals bowled 156.2 kmph on Wednesday, which was faced by Rajasthan Royals batsman Jose Butler.

Nortje improved the record of his country’s stalwart Dale Steyn (154.4 km / h) in this case. Nortje told Delhi Capitals teammate Shikhar Dhawan in a video posted on IPL T20.com, ‘I heard about it later. I did not know about it at that time. ‘ Nortje said that he was working hard to speed up his bowling.

He said, ‘I have been working really hard for the last one or two seasons to increase my pace. Along with gaining speed, feeding the ball in the right place is most important. However, Norte did not get the right result on the fastest pace of the IPL and Butler hit a four on that ball.

Butler, however, soon bowled to the bowler’s bowling at a speed of 155 kmph. Nortje said, ‘Yes, my encounter with Butler was interesting. I know he plays scoop shots well but when he played such a shot for the first time, I went to the square. Northje has been linked by the Delhi team after the injury of all-rounder Chris Woakes.