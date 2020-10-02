Enrique Lopez, Minister of Justice, Interior and Victims, and Enrique Ruiz Escudero placeholder image, Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, have appeared this afternoon to explain the reason for the appeal filed against the Order of the Ministry of Health to try to reduce infections in the capital.

On Thursday Ruiz Escudero already showed his disagreement with the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, for considering the mobility restrictions of Madrid without “legal validity”. Similarly, the Councilor accused Illa of “lying” since, according to Escudero. “The minister said that Madrid was satisfied with the meeting on Tuesday and it is false. The document of the Interterritorial Council has not been approved by consensus and therefore is not valid.”

As established by the Spanish Executive, Madrid will close at 10:00 p.m. tonight together with the municipalities of Alcalá de Henares, Alcobendas, Alcorcón, Fuenlabrada, Getafe, Leganés, Madrid, Móstoles, Parla and Torrejón de Ardoz and in addition to having to comply with the capacity restrictions included in the ministerial order.

Enrique López began by asking for forgiveness: “I ask sorry to the citizens of Madrid for the uneasiness and uncertainty as a consequence of the Government’s actions ”. He has also explained that in the appeal filed by the Community of Madrid before the National Court, they ask that “precautionary measures be adopted”.

“We are aware of this anxiety that we have generated, but the Community of Madrid is respectful of the law and is loyal to the rest of the public administrations ”, said López who has established that the appeal has been imposed to “Defend the state of government, to protect the rule of law and self-government, but above all to protect the health of Madrid citizens.”

In addition, he has insisted on the lack of consensus in the Interterritorial Health Council: “The foundation of the Order has not been approved by the consensus of the Interterritorial Council, since that consensus has not been produced”Therefore, from the Community of Madrid they understand that they are “before a null Order, but with the obligation to comply. That is why we are going to request that precautionary measure ”, the minister has explained.

Regarding the reasons why it has been decided to resort to the Order of the Ministry of Health, López has made it clear: “They are formal reasons since we are facing a legally invalid decision. In short, what has occurred is an invasion of skills. We are clearly before what we consider a totally unjustified subtraction of competences ”.

The Community Justice Minister has shown that the measures established by the regional Executive were improvements than those of the Ministry of Health and that they were giving good results in recent weeks: “They are worse and less effective and suitable than those that were already in office. Our measures were being very beneficial and were having very good results with a reduction of up to 50% of the cases “, has said.

For Enrique López: “These measures can even cause chaos as a result of the way they are worded and they force us to enter into force today, that is why we apologize to the citizens of Madrid for not being able to do otherwise ”.

In economic terms, it has also given figures: “These measures will cause a loss of more than 8,000 million euros to our economy, all this at a time when our measures were giving very good results in recent days. We are going to approve this health order despite believing it null and void, that is why we are going to ask for these precautionary measures, because we understand that the judges, the sooner they can make a decision, the better it will be ”.

Health Counselor

For his part, the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has clarified the good work of the Community to end the virus: “We have been doing serious and rigorous work for months based on public health professionals and this has been our line of action and we will continue to do so until we end the coronavirus. With all prudence we can say that this tendency of contagions that we saw before turns considerably. The growth of people admitted to Madrid hospitals has been reduced and the total count of people with a positive diagnosis has been reduced ”.

“On September 2 we had a cumulative incidence of 800.1 cases, today that incidence is reduced to 607.3 infections. That is why I insist that the measures applied are yielding results and that trend is favorable, ”said the minister.

On the other hand, Escudero does not understand that Madrilenians themselves cannot move freely within their community, but foreigners and tourists who arrive by trains or planes can: “It is paradoxical that a Madrilenian cannot move around his community but a foreigner can move around Madrid quietly ”, has said.

Escudero does not understand that only 48 hours have been given to apply the new restrictions and declares: “It is absolutely incomprehensible that they gave a certain time to establish certain measures.”

Enrique López has responded to this, regretting that he could not have given more time to the locals dedicated to the hospitality industry: “If it had been our will, we would have set a deadline to allow time for restaurants and bars to prepare over the weekend. But this Order, which we consider void, has not given time ”.

Restrictions, effective at 10:00 p.m. on Friday

Escudero has confirmed that all lhe new measures included in the Ministerial Order “will become effective as of 22:00 at night, as of their publication in the Official Gazette of the Community of Madrid.”

The celebrations planned for the weekend will have to respect these new rules, as Escudero explained: “The celebrations will have to adapt from today to that new Order imposed on us by the Ministry of Health.”

Children’s parks

Finally, the playgrounds will be open for the little ones to play according to the recommendations of the Ministry of Health.

The restriction of meetings of six people remains in force throughout the community of Madrid, except in the case of cohabiting people.

Modifications to the Order

The ministers have reported being open to dialogue with the Spanish Government and assure that their will “is to try to improve this Order, which can plunge us into authentic chaos”said Escudero, who hopes that “the Government rectifies and returns to consensus and the law.”

Mobility sanctions

Regarding mobility restrictions within the Community, the Order that enters into force, as regards the free right of movement, must be ratified by the judges: “Until it is ratified, sanctions cannot be applied, that does not mean that they should not be complied with. During the first days there will be informative controls. Once it is ratified by the judiciary, then yes, it will be possible to begin to sanction those who do not comply, ”explained Minister López.

Restricted areas not contemplated in the Order

The ministers have also reported that restrictions are maintained in the area of Catholic Monarchs, San Sebastián de los Reyes and Humanes de Madrid. In addition, restrictions are added to the basic area of ​​the town of Villa del Prado.

Message of tranquility to the people of Madrid

Finally, the councilors wanted to send a message of tranquility to all the people of Madrid: “We have to send a message of calm and confidence to the citizens. We have to call for responsibility and we have to tell citizens that they have to be more afraid of the virus than of sanctions ”.