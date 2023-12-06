Enrique Iglesias has reached an agreement to sell his catalog of recorded music to Influence Media Partners. The deal includes the entire catalog to date, company officials assured Bloomberg News. The New York-based firm will manage all of the artist’s recordings, as well as the rights to his name and image.

Influence Media, led by music and media veterans Lylette Pizarro, Lynn Hazan, Rene McLean and Jon Jashni, is backed by Warner Music Group Corp. and Blackrock Inc. The company has purchased stakes in several artists’ catalogs , including Blake Shelton, Future and Logic.

The figures of the agreement have not been disclosed. A person with knowledge of the matter, who has asked to remain anonymous, says it amounts to nine figures. The sale is good news for the music industry, where catalog prices have been under pressure recently, in part because rising interest rates have made transactions more expensive to finance.

“Lylette has gotten a bargain,” Fernando Giaccardi, Iglesias’ longtime manager, joked during a phone interview. “We could have made more money if we had gone to more places, but we didn’t because that wasn’t what it was about. It was about the relationship, how we can help each other and position the music. Iglesias actively participated in the negotiation process, Pizarro, founder and co-managing partner of Influence Media, said in another interview.

Iglesias, 48, is on the verge of a new chapter. The Spanish artist, who has been on tour with Pitbull and Ricky Martin since October, is preparing to release a new album. With a release date scheduled for February, this work is destined to be Iglesias’ last, as Giaccardi informed Bloomberg News. The title of the project will be Final Vol. 2.

But, like many artists who have said they have retired, Iglesias could still release new songs and tour old albums. This could increase the value of Influence Media’s latest investment, which does not include the rights to the singer’s next album. “What I don’t think will change is his commitment to his fans and how he continues to interact with his legacy,” Pizarro said.

