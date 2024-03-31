Enrique Iglesias is no longer going to make more albums, but he will continue making singles and concerts, as he said in an interview with EFE in which he assured that he is saying goodbye to his recording career with the release this week of his “last album”, 'Final Vol.2'.

“The world of music has changed and it is no longer necessary to release albums in the way we conceived it before,” said the Spaniard. Enrique Iglesiaswhich has accumulated a 30-year career that has led him to become the artist with the most number one hits in Latin music.

That's why Enrique Iglesias decided that the 10 songs on this bilingual album will be the last ones delivered as a collection. Three of them, 'Esta es la vida' with Argentine María Becerra, which accumulated 70 million views in two months, 'Fría' with Yotuel, and 'Space In My Heart', with Miranda Lambert, had already been released.

They are accompanied by two more collaborations, 'Te lloré un Río', a cumbia pop with Mexican artist Belinda, and 'La Botella' with the king of Dominican dembow, El Alfa.

'Final Vol.2'

The album closes the last stage of Enrique Iglesias as a traditional artist, who started it with 'Final Vol.1' in 2020 and which earned him hits like 'Duele el corazón', with Wisin, and 'El Perdón', with Nicky Jam.

Although that one was more focused on reggaeton, this second installment offers more varied rhythms and artists from different genres, although Enrique Iglesias stated that his creation and collaboration process is organic.

“For me, making music is a question of energy and I have always sought to work with people I admire and with whom I feel I can create freely,” he said when talking about the artists who accompany him on this record farewell.

“That is the case of María (Becerra), whom I consider a great artist, and Belinda, whose career I have followed for years. Not to mention a country giant like Miranda Lambert, Yotuel, and El Alfa,” explained the singer, who prefers to be called by his first name, Enrique (Madrid, 1975).

In addition, the album includes six songs that Enrique sings alone, 'Love and Pain', an explicit song, 'I'm getting used to it', 'Como yo' and 'Be Together'.

'Final Vol.2' is the twelfth studio album of his career and the fifth bilingual. The Spanish artist was one of the first to combine both languages ​​in his music and in his record productions, in addition to having the first successful reggaepop song: “Bailando”, which turns 10 this April.

Although he repeatedly assured that it is his last album, Enrique rejected that he is retiring. “No, not at all,” he assured.

Enrique Iglesias continues in music

The singer Enrique Iglesias did not detail the agreement with Sony Music Latin, his record company, but his plan is to continue releasing music, “just not with the obligation to package it on an album. I love composing! In fact, I am in the studio daily writing and recording new songs,” she indicated.

He stressed that his decision not to release more albums does not mean that he stops performing in person either. It is something that is not even contemplated in the medium or long term.

“Being able to spend some time with my fans and see them sing with me is very special. I always seek to give the best show to my fans, it is something that gives me a lot of joy,” she said.

Since she has children (twins Lucy and Nicholas, 6, and Mary, 4), being at home is “a gift,” although his artistic soul demands the stage.

Enrique Iglesias He has just finished the last stage of his 'Trilogy Tour' with Ricky Martín and Pitbull, and he already has two concerts for April 26 and 27 in Mexico, at the San Marcos National Fair, in Aguascalientes, and at the Feria de Puebla, in the city of Xicotepec de Juárez, respectively.

