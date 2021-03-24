A 90-year-old man and the name of a character who died in 1889 were appropriate inspiring to talk about the digital technologies that are changing today’s world. “I like to weave from the present with the past, to project the future with good foundations, he explained Gustavo Grobocopatel, owner of Los Grobo, when presenting Mauá, a digital relationship platform for agricultural producers.

The name of the platform refers to the Baron of Mauá, a Brazilian considered the first industrialist in his country, in the 19th century, and one of the forerunners of South American entrepreneurship. An admirer of him, Enrique Iglesias, an internationalist leader born in 1930, who was Uruguay’s foreign minister at the founding moments of Mercosur and for several years president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), he was chosen to thread three centuries of history in the region.

In this context, Iglesias stressed that “South America has great opportunities for the commercialization of its production, based on agro-industry, and with the help of technologies we can offer better products to the world ”.

EGrobocopatel considered the present turbulent and with much uncertainty in the world in which we live, and invited to face this challenge with the experiences of the past and with innovations as the digital development presented.

In this sense, Iglesias stressed that in the second half of the 20th century, after 30 years of wars, they broke 4 positive axes: global solidarity (via international organizations), a strong evolution of technology (“which allowed working less, massification of the middle classes and the democratic order.

Aware that “the 21st century returned to establish dilemmas “Iglesias warned that it would be very important for there to be cooperation between the United States – the global leader of the last 75 years – and the emerging power, China. “They should seek a balance between the market and democratic institutions “said the Asturian, Uruguayan by adoption.

In the conversation, it was stated that Iglesias is now an advisor to the Economic and social Council chaired by Gustavo Beliz. About this, the Uruguayan said that “it is the way to get ahead, seeking consensus among a wide spectrum of sectors ”.

Mauá’s presentation is part of a Los Grobo innovative technology development program. The company based in Carlos Casares seeks a closer approach to customers “With the aim of accompanying them both in remote decision / consultation occasions and in analysis and administration processes.”

Within the framework of Los Grobo’s operations with the producers with whom it interacts, Mauá adds information regarding commercial operations and current account, news and community activities that contribute to a better interpretation of the multiplicity of factors that influence the business.

It also implies a “commitment to the responsible adoption of cutting-edge technologies, which include developments in Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning among others, with the conviction that the future of agribusiness demands that we add to the values ​​and knowledge of always, the more modern tools that empower them”Said Grobocopatel.