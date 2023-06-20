On the morning of this Monday, June 19, it was reported that the Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias canceled his concert in San Luis Potosí on the occasion of the celebration of the Potosina National Fair for health problems. However, he later denied it through his social networks.

The Spanish singer clarified through his work team on social networks that did not cancel no concert in Mexico recently, much less due to health problems as had been assured, but he never had a contract.

In the same way, Enrique Iglesias’ work team accused the governor of San Luis Potosí, Ricardo Gallardoas a slanderer, since he specified that there was no contract, much less confirmation of a concert that was announced in April and would take place at Fenapo 2023.

Enrique Iglesias denies cancellation of concert in San Luis Potosí and accuses his governor of being a slanderer

“Beware of slander. Mr. Ricardo Gallardo, whom we do not have the pleasure to meet, was kind enough to announce the concert in April without a contract or confirmation, and last Friday he said it was canceled because Enrique is still sick. False. Mr. He is misinformed. There was never a contract and Seitrack”, specified the work team of the Spanish singer through his social networks.

To confirm that the cancellation of the concert of Enrique Iglesias in San Luis Potosí was false, since there was never a contract involved, his representative Juan Hernandez EL DEBATE was contacted by telephone with the intention of clarifying the Fake News that circulates around the subject.

During Hernandez’s call, he explained: “The Governor of San Luis Potosí [Ricardo Gallardo] He had announced that Enrique Iglesias had canceled his presentation of a show when that is completely false. We, part of Enrique’s team, don’t know him. It is an absolute lie that it was confirmed and that he had to cancel it “.

Enrique Iglesias is not sick as the governor also said, added Juan, the artist’s representative. “On the other hand, Enrique is not sick. He has already cured of the pneumonia he had a month ago and is ready to continue with his tour”he explained.

