Paris Saint-Germain fell, in a goalless draw, at the “Park des Princes” stadium, in front of Lorient, in the first round of the new season of the French League.

The “Parisian” missed the offensive effectiveness necessary to score goals, and the impact of the absence of the star Kylian Mbappe, the team’s top scorer, was evident, as well as the absence of Brazilian Neymar da Silva from participating in the match, the first due to the decision to exclude him from the club’s management, because his position has not yet been resolved, regarding the renewal of his contract or Leaving this summer, so that the club does not lose him “for free” in the “summer of 2024.”

As for the second star, Neymar, he was absent due to a viral infection, in addition to the lack of participation of the newcomer, the French international wing, Osman Dembele, who came from Barcelona, ​​​​Spain.

As soon as the referee blew the whistle for the end of the match, signs of intense anger appeared on the face of the Spanish coach, Luis Enrique, who was giving himself a better start than the tie that came with the taste of losing at home, and his team lost two important points, at the beginning of the title-preserving journey.

Although the Parisian team dominated most of the match, it collided with an iron defense that prevented its attackers from scoring goals, and Enrique expressed his deep regret at the lack of offensive effectiveness of his players, while praising the team’s defense.

And when the journalists asked him after the match, about his opinion and comment on the result, he said: I am very disappointed, we only needed to score a goal, and this is what is supposed to happen, when you face an opponent who defends well, and we improved throughout the match, but we failed to make the difference.

In response to a question about whether he should be patient with the team, he said it is difficult and complicated, when you have all these fans, I am sad that we failed to make them happy by winning.

When asked about Kylian Mbappe and Osman Dembele, who came from Barcelona, ​​​​and who watched the match from the stands, Enrique said: My job is to improve and develop the performance of the players who work with me.

Enrique justified his failure to include the heart of the Brazilian defense, Marquinhos, by saying: He was feeling physical problems, and for this reason I included Danilo instead of him, to play alongside Skriniar in the “heart of defense.”

And the Spanish coach stressed the need to respect his idea and vision and get used to it, when he changes the formation from one match to another, players enter and others leave, and he admitted that he needs 20 players, not 11 players, in order to win everything, and he said: That is why everyone must get used to this.

Despite his dissatisfaction with the result, Enrique confirmed that his team dominated most of the match, and possession was in his favor by 78%, and his team was the best, but none of the players succeeded in scoring any goal, although we deserved to win.

