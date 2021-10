Pj Monday, 4 October 2021, 09:27



Lorquí’s player Juan Enrique Herrero García, who since this summer has played for the German Eintracht Frankfurt, has been called up to be part of the Spanish Under-17 team to face two friendly matches against his counterpart from the Netherlands. The Ilorcitano center forward is 16 years old,

The two international matches will be played next weekend. On Friday the 8th, at 4:00 p.m., in Benidorm, and on Sunday 10, from 11:30 a.m., at the La Nucía football field.