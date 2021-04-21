Enrique Guzman decided to take legal action after the complaint made by Frida Sofía. Alejandra Guzmán’s daughter accused her grandfather of sexual violence during her childhood, which is why the remembered Mexican singer filed a complaint.

The lawyer hired by the actor also released a statement through his official Instagram account, in which they ask that the arguments put forward by the 29-year-old girl be investigated.

“Don Enrique Guzmán has instructed me to make public that, today (April 20), he has filed a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office for the Investigation of the Crime of Family Violence. (…) The complaint is aimed at an investigation to gather evidence that leads to the clarification of the facts, ”the letter reads.

Enrique Guzman It also demanded that, in the event of not finding “appropriate evidence” to support the criminal proceeding initiated by Frida Sofía, the complainant be punished and reparation ordered for the damage caused.

Silvia Pinal sympathizes with Frida Sofía after complaint of sexual abuse

After the complaint against Enrique Guzman For alleged sexual violence, Silvia Pinal decided to issue a statement and show solidarity with Frida Sofía in the difficult time she is going through.

The Mexican actress and presenter addressed a few lines of the message to her granddaughter and asked her to meet to talk about the subject. “Frida, your grandmother loves you intensely and we need each other. With the years of experience and the love I have for life, I have promptly followed your words. Give me the opportunity to hug you and show you that I am there for you at all times, “he said.

