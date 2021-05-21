The controversy between Enrique Guzman and Frida Sofía does not have when to finish, as the singer once again contradicted the statements of his granddaughter.

What can I tell you. I can only tell you one thing and that is that I go with everything whoever falls. That girl doesn’t get away with it. I have a lot of anger with many people who tell me their mother thinking that I am a pig. There are many people who annoy me a lot by telling me nonsense, when this has never happened. Those are inventions of a girl, I will ratify “Said the singer at a press conference.

Likewise, Enrique Guzmán stressed that he does not intend to stop the judicial process

However, the famous interpreter of “La plaga” argued that the only way he could forgive Alejandra Guzmán’s daughter would be for her to take medication.

“It would have to be medicated. Is all you need”, He mentioned.

Alejandra Guzmán did not disinherit Frida Sofía

Enrique Guzmán and Pablo Moctezuma assured that Alejandra Guzmán had withdrawn her daughter Frida Sofía from her will due to the accusation of sexual abuse she made against her grandfather. However, the singer denied this version through a report issued by her communications team.

“Rockers, we would like to make it absolutely clear that almost everything you have read and the internet about Alejandra in recent weeks has little or no truth. In fact, since her interview with Adela Micha, Alejandra has not made any comments or taken action of any kind on family matters. Everything that has been published since then is pure invention, and in the majority it has not even remotely related to the truth ”, the text reads.

