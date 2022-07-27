Enrique Guzman79 years old, today is a rock legend in Mexico, because his music has marked several eras, but that is not all, since in his youth, his talent, in addition to gallantry, made him part of several films, with which he also established himself as an actor, so we will tell you what some of them were.

And it is that Enrique Guzmán, who was the young actor of the moment, was sought by several producers in the 60s, where his music was heard everywhere, he was also popular for his romances with other young actresses of his generation like Angélica Maria.

Accompany me, in 1966, was a very emblematic film in the career of Enrique Guzmán, who shared credits with Rocío Dúrcal herself, another woman who gave herself completely in the role of her role, in said plot the actor plays a Mexican student who He travels to Madrid where he meets the character of the Spanish woman who works in a museum.

Another totally successful film is called Specialist in girls in 1965 where he plays a young doctor who, far from realizing that his true vocation is to be a singer, has to face several obstacles to become who he really is, because he is not quite there. convinced of his true calling.

Sor ye-yé was a film with a musical melodrama where Enrique Guzmán’s fame went through the roof, since there he established himself as the king of rock in Mexico, making him the greatest exponent unseating others, in addition to his fame as a heartthrob She was already well positioned in the middle of the show where she was always on everyone’s lips for her love affairs.

“Enrique Guzmán, his voice and his songs so beautiful”, “I love these movies, I grew up with them, my idol Enrique Guzmán the most”, “Excellent movie with great artists like Angélica Maria and Enrique Guzmán. Congratulations”, “How nice see this Mexican movie with Enrique Guzmán and Angélica María when they were young and their triumphs began, now on January 20, 2022, “the networks write.