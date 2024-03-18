Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

French international Kylian Mbappe, 25 years old, the Paris Saint-Germain striker, succeeded in leading his team to a sweeping 6-2 victory over Montpellier in the “26th round” of the French League, and scored 3 “hat-trick” goals, raising his score to 24 goals, at the top of the competition’s top scorers’ standings. In doing so, he helped his team expand the gap between it and its closest competitor, Brest, at the top of the league to 12 points, reaching “point 59.”

Saint-Germain knew the tone of victories in the league, after drawing in its last three matches against Rennes 1-1, Monaco 0-0, and Stade Reims 2-2.

The “spoiled Bondi boy” received praise from his fellow players and his Spanish coach, Luis Enrique, who had not played him regularly in recent weeks, but left him on the field throughout this match, just as he had left him before in the match against Nice in the quarter-finals of the French Cup, which ended 3-1 in favor. Saint-Germain, qualifying for the semi-finals.

Enrique stated during his press conference, saying: Mbappe is an exceptional player whose efforts must be used whenever possible. He said: Since he was born, he has been scoring goals, it runs in his blood, and he praised his second goal, and the fifth for the team, which Mbappe scored from outside the penalty area.

As for the greatest praise, it came from his Uruguayan teammate, Manuel Ugarte, the midfielder, who said after the match: What Mbappe is doing on the field is something incredible. He is a wonderful player in matches and training. I am very happy to play next to him and associate with him every day in the “Park of the Princes.”

The Portuguese Vitinha, the team's player, told reporters: What Mbappe is doing is not a surprise, and this is what we have always promised him, and here he is scoring a new “hat-trick” to help the team go far to the top of the league.

Mbappe, the world champion who won the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and the all-time top scorer for Saint-Germain, reached the 200th match with his French team, and not only did he score the “treble”, but he also made a fourth goal in the match.