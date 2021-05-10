It took more than two years for the project that Oprah Winfrey and Enrique from England have created and produced focusing on mental health to finally see the light of day. But it is already here. Next Friday, May 21, it will premiere on the Apple TV + platform The Me You Can’t See (which could be translated as The me that you can’t see), as Winfrey herself announced this Monday through her social networks.

It was expected that the premiere would be in May, to coincide with the month of mental health, which is now celebrated in the US But the presenter wanted to clarify the date when there are only 10 days left for the premiere. “Now more than ever there is an immediate need to replace shame around mental health with wisdom, compassion and honesty,” wrote Oprah Winfrey. in their profiles of Instagram and Twitter. “The Me You Can’t See is a new docuseries, executive produced by Prince Harry and myself, featuring stories that will help lift the veil on the current state of mental health and hopefully make their way into the global conversation. You can see all the episodes on May 21 on AppleTV + ”.

The presenter has also unveiled the poster of the miniseries, which shows her and Prince Henry of England, who will be the interviewers of different famous people in the series. Specifically, the poster shows the singer and actress Lady Gaga; the also performer and recent Oscar nominee Glenn Close; the speaker Zak Williams, son of the late actor Robin Williams; USA Basketball League Players DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway and Chef Rashad Armstead. In addition, there will be 14 mental health experts who will talk about problems that the population faces every day.

The series was announced in early April 2019, but has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. According to a statement from Prince Henry released at the time, the intention was to share “stories of unusual personalities who resisted the most difficult situations, to allow us to better understand ourselves and our environment.” At the time, Elizabeth II’s grandson proclaimed himself “incredibly proud” to work with Oprah Winfrey. “I believe mental health is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities, and a purpose-driven self,” he said.

Prince Harry has been advocating for mental health for years, and went on to create a foundation with his brother William, called Heads Together, for which they raised funds, supported projects related to psychological problems and tried to avoid the stigma that these carried. In fact, Guillermo came to tell the “pain like no other” that he experienced after losing his mother, Diana of Wales, in a traffic accident in 1997.

In recent months, Enrique has also talked about mental health. He did it at the end of February in an interview with James Corden – prior to the hyper-controversy with Oprah Winfrey – where he spoke about his departure from the United Kingdom. “It was a really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people could see. We all know what the British press can be like. It was destroying my sanity, “he said. “It’s toxic, so I did what any husband or father would have done.”