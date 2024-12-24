This Monday, And now Sonsoles has received Enrique Espinosa, the face behind one of the most iconic Spanish Christmas advertisements. At just seven years old, his spontaneous phrase “Hello, I’m Edu, Merry Christmas” marked an entire generation and turned the little boy into a media phenomenon.

Now, at 27 years old, Enrique has remembered that moment that transformed his life: “I imagined that I was talking to my father, who at that time was always traveling.”

Thanks to that naturalness, His family obtained 20,000 euros for the campaigna figure that had a significant impact on its environment. As he explained, the money allowed his father to reduce his work commitments to be more present, especially at a time when his mother was going through a difficult health situation.

As he has confessed, at the age of 12 he made the decision to leave the world of advertising to focus on leading a life more in line with his age. “I was doing advertising campaigns and it was so normal (…) Fame comes to you suddenly, that everyone recognizes you… well it was a boom“he declared.

Although fame accompanied him for years, Nowadays it is less common to be recognized on the street due to his physical change: “They recognize me less and less because I have changed.” Currently, Enrique is dedicated to marketing digital, although he admits that there are those who still call him “Edu’s boy, merry Christmas.”

During his appearance on the program, he did not miss the opportunity to relive the moment that catapulted him to stardom. With a nostalgic smile, has once again interpreted the phrase that made him a Christmas icon. “Hello, I’m Edu, Merry Christmas. Hello, I’m Edu, Merry Christmas. Hello, I’m Edu, Merry Christmas,” he repeated.