Mexico.- This Tuesday morning the death of the legendary red note photographer, Henry Metinides, filling the photojournalistic guild with mourning, leaving behind a huge collection of photos and toy cars.

Henry Metinides He passed away on May 10, 2022 at the age of 88 in Mexico City. He was popularly known as “El Niño”, due to the fact that he began to work in photography at a very early age, with the city’s tragedies, car accidents, fires and crimes as his main concern.

One of his great passions, besides photography and his family, was collecting toy cars. Activity that he formed because he constantly got on the fire trucks for his work.

For this pastime, Metinides managed create a collection of more than 3 thousand toy cars, mainly fire trucks, ambulances and police.

Some of these were bought by him and others were given to him as gifts. All these games, Enrique kept them in a small room in his house which over the years was completely covered with toys except for a small entrance hall.

“I used to get on the fire trucks, the ambulances and one day it occurred to me to buy a fire truck, I bought another, then I started buying, and then the journalists gave me that they were going to make reports to the whole world… So counting, ‘This is one, this is three. I have three thousand pieces,’ mentioned Enrique Metinides in a documentary published by Vice in 2011.

The photojournalist pointed out that his collection is mainly made up of pure “emergency vehicles” from ambulances, firefighters and patrols, helicopters and items related to these tasks.