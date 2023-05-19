Account Enrique Echeburua (San Sebastián, 72 years old), emeritus professor of Clinical Psychology at the University of the Basque Country (UPV/EHU), that when a suicide occurs, in addition to the deceased himself, there are other victims, and they do not receive adequate support. “The first thing is to make it easier for that family, who has lost a child, or that person who has lost their partner, to vent, to be able to comment on it,” he explains. “The worst thing is silence, because many people don’t talk to them, even their circle of neighbors or their friends, because they don’t know how to get close, and this leads to social isolation,” he continues in a video call conversation.

The psychologist, who has just published a book entitled death by suicide (Pyramid), has summarized in just over 150 pages the fundamental aspects of a particularly human and painful phenomenon. “We have a very high cognitive capacity that can make us experience suffering and disappointment with great intensity, and make us aware that we can end our lives. Whoever commits suicide wants to stop suffering, not stop living ”, he affirms. In the work he tries to present this public health problem, to understand it and combat the stigma that has made it difficult to take adequate preventive measures and has increased the suffering of survivors.

Ask. Can suicide be treated as if it were a disease?

Answer. Suicide is not a mental disorder like depression or addictions. In a high percentage, from 70% to 90% of cases, there is an underlying mental disorder, but there are 10% to 20%, who are people who can reach a moment when they make an existential balance, see that their life no longer makes sense, that they do not have a life project, that they feel isolated and experience a certain weariness of living. These people can be influenced by external factors, such as an economic disaster. Shame, when feeling socially marked at a given moment, can also lead them to commit an impulsive act of desperation, because death is seen as the only way out of suffering.

Q. Now there is a particularly intense concern for suicides in young people and adolescents. Has the situation worsened?

R. The largest number of suicides in Spain is not in young people. The peak is in adulthood, between 30 and 59 years of age, and a second peak in those over 65, which can account for approximately 25 to 30%. Adolescents or young adults, between 15 and 30 years old, can account for around 13%. It is much less frequent than in the elderly, but the sensitivity regarding the suicide of a young person is much higher. Another important issue is that, in recent years, in Spain, the number of deaths due to traffic accidents has decreased radically, and these deaths affected a large part of young people and now, in this group, suicide appears with a much greater relevance of unnatural death.

More information

Q. There is also more concern about mental disorders in adolescents, apart from suicide.

R. There are other phenomena linked to suicide, but which are not suicide, such as self-harm in adolescent girls or suicidal ideation. There are many people who have suicidal ideation which, if not treated properly, can eventually lead to completed suicide. In Spain, after the pandemic, there would be a clear increase in people with suicidal ideation or adolescents who harm themselves. On the other hand, with respect to the number of completed suicides, we need a longer time series to be able to draw conclusions. In principle, suicide is relatively stable numerically. The most relevant data is not the increase, but that there is no decrease, when that has been achieved in other sectors, such as traffic accidents, or homicides and femicides. It also happens that now there is a much greater sensitivity to this phenomenon, which is undoubtedly positive, because that can make us invest more resources

Q. Do you have any idea why it won’t go down?

R. There is a lack of understanding and suicide prevention programs, which are now beginning to be developed, had not been seriously undertaken either. The situation is much better than it was five years ago. There are suicide prevention programs in the National Mental Health Strategy, which has made this problem a priority issue, the autonomous communities also have suicide prevention plans at school level, we are training the police, firefighters, and professionals who have related to this type of behavior. It is probable that this, in the medium term, will give results.

The psychologist Enrique Echeburúa has just published the book ‘Death by suicide’ Javier Hernandez Juantegui

Q. Is there anything that could be done that isn’t being done yet?

R. If we talk, for example, about adolescence, much more must be done. Many adolescents are very sensitive to emotional storms, which are experienced with a much greater intensity than in adult life, and in cases of serious disappointment, in the couple, in relation to parents, with friends, with school results. , with being bullied for being different, can lead them in a fit of impulsiveness to commit a suicide attempt. In adolescents, the family and the role of the school have a very important weight. In the family, perhaps the parents will not detect the risk of suicide, but they can see that their child has a depression, or an anxiety problem, or that they stop eating or get hooked on social networks. These are risk factors and it would be good to consult these problems, not necessarily suicide. School or educational psychologists that may be at the school or the primary care physician can also be counted on to refer to the mental health center in more serious cases. And there are also the telephones that the government has set up, the ANAR Foundation, the Telephone of Hope, the telephone that the Ministry of Health has set up. All of this makes it easier to face crisis situations and makes it less likely that suicide can be committed. Then, it must also be taken into account that suicide sometimes arises impulsively and there is no chain of behaviors to detect. But it can be done with access control to drugs, to places like some high bridges or access to firearms.

Q. And as general measures for people of all ages?

R. Additional risk factors must be monitored, such as having a relative who has committed suicide, having attempted suicide, being a man, being over 60 years of age, living alone, or having a chronic or disabling illness. These are risk factors to which attention must be paid in order to provide extra support from the medical, psychological and social resources point of view. It is also important to monitor, as we have said, serious mental disorders, depression, psychosis, if there is a problem with alcoholism or an eating disorder.

From the educational point of view, both family and school, it is important to create what we call protective factors. How to make these people resilient in the face of upsets or jobs or setbacks they may have in their lives, based on promoting self-esteem. For example: do not ridicule them if they are not the first in the class. In general, it is a matter of ensuring that they have emotional stability, that they are taught to solve problems and manage emotions and stressful situations, to foster social relationships, to share sorrows and joys with the people around us. around. That is a very important protector for a person.

Q. Can knowledge about the phenomenon be improved to better deal with it?

R. There is something that is not usually done and it is what is called the “psychological autopsy”. It was created mainly at the request of insurance companies to determine if the cause of death had been an accident or a suicide, because suicides sometimes excluded an insurance policy from collecting. Therefore, they were interested in determining what the causes were. Then, what they wanted to see was what circumstances in each specific case could have led to the loss of that person’s life. And that was a study that was carried out with the relatives, with the people who had been with that person, after having let a few months pass after the death when the people were already in a position to provide information. Thus, they wanted to know more about the variables that lead to suicide and thus establish better prevention programs. This is not carried out systematically, because it is very complex to do so, but it would shed light on us to carry out better prevention campaigns and more specific treatments, also at different ages.

