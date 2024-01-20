When Enrique Dussel (Paris, 1965) decided to make China the focus of his work, few showed interest. Professor and postgraduate researcher in Economics at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Dussel was ahead of his times and founded, together with a group of his colleagues, the China-Mexico Studies Center (Cechimex). Today, in the face of the confrontation between the United States and the Asian country, Mexico has become an attractive alternative for Chinese companies that want to continue selling to North America. Suddenly Dussel finds himself at the center of the conversation.

“15 years ago we started studying Chinese investments in Latin America, half the world told us 'who cares?' And now that it is a world power, everyone says 'hey, logical, how did they not think of it before?'” the academic shares lightly in a video call. A new publication, written by him, as well as Latin American academics, brings together data on trade between countries in the region and China.

“Latin America is an exporter of capital to China, for better or worse. “I'm not sure if it's something that should be encouraged, but it happens and it's a surprisingly unknown topic,” she says. Companies such as Bimbo, Camposol, Codelco, Embraer, Herfalife and Interceramic are among those that have taken their revenues to Asia. In the case of Mexico, his native country, the situation is more delicate, since the country is the main trading partner of the United States.

Q. Why focus on Mexican investment in China?

R. In recent times we see that almost half of the total investment that enters the country leaves the country. Where is he going? It is a quantitatively and qualitatively important topic, in addition to which, to me personally and from the industrial organization, I find it a fascinating topic in terms of the learning processes of the companies themselves. 20 years ago (the Mexican baking company) Bimbo was told 'Invest in China? If the Chinese don't even eat bread'. Today he is the second most important seller of his class in the country. If they had not entered then today they would be behind the competition.

Q. Your book points out that the proportion of Mexico's total trade increased from 1% in 2000 to 11% with China in 2022, while it fell from 81% to 62% in the same period with the United States. Is there a relationship between these changes?

R. The US is Mexico's first trading partner with a downward trend, China is the second with an upward trend. What is happening in Mexico is happening the same in Argentina, Brazil, Peru and Chile and that is that the productive apparatus is replacing imports that were historically American with Chinese ones. Among them are electronics, auto parts, telecommunications and automotive. It is not a one-to-one correspondence, but there is a strong association of substitution through imports.

Q. It speaks of a triangular relationship between Mexico, the United States and China within the framework of the free trade agreement, the USMCA. What implications does this have?

R. This concept that we are using goes against others such as the Cold War or the “new” Cold War. If we think that this refers to a war between the US and the USSR, then the USSR no longer exists. That concept is no longer useful to describe this new historical reality. The fact is that since 2018 we have been experiencing a very deep confrontation at all levels between the United States and China. It ranges from closures of Confucius institutes and research centers in the United States for fear of Chinese spies, to restrictions on semiconductors, military and economic issues, etc. This confrontation is going to survive all of us, it is very long-term, and it leaves the big question: how are third countries going to react? Thinking about the global chain of Mexican automotive parts, a new triangular relationship arises: you import parts from China and export to the United States. Until when is that possible? China is a heavyweight opponent in all areas and countries like Mexico, the backyard of the United States, have a very thin line of what is allowed or not allowed in terms of trade. Mexico's relationship with China is a triangular relationship and occurs in the context of the USMCA.

Q. The US seeks to economically decouple from China. Will this mean that Mexico will do it too?

R. Janet Yellen's visit to Mexico very forcefully states that US national security will take precedence over any other issue, namely trade, investment, innovation or technology, against China. That also goes for the European Union. What the US promises is that if third countries or regions comply with US security interests in their supply chains, they will likely have some benefits. What we know as nearshoring either allyshoring either friendshoringIt is a strategy in the confrontation against China. As an example is the Tesla factory. If you decide to open it in Santa Catarina, Nuevo León, and it does not have Chinese components, you will benefit from the federal subsidy of $7,500 per unit, because it complies with the security shoring. Many in Mexico think that they can bring investment from many sides and make many friends, but the State Department is going to say 'you didn't understand, I don't want China to be in these integrated processes.' Mexico will have to see how it does, because China's proposal is to close the import deficit it has with Mexico with investment. They are looking to set up automotive, footwear, and telecommunications plants. We will have to see how long this works.

Q. What is the current panorama of Chinese investment in Latin America and vice versa?

R. There is an impressive dynamic. China is doing in 20 years of the 21st century what Europe, Japan, etc. have done in 200 years. It is displacing third countries that were historical investors in the region. It is not a question of whether China is going to displace the United States. The key word here is diversification: if in the first decade of the 20th century, Chinese investment was mainly dedicated to buying raw materials such as oil, gas, fishmeal, minerals In countries like Brazil and Argentina, what we see in the last five years is a diversification by country. Mexico has become a substantial recipient, as have Chile and Peru. They have also diversified the sectors, they are also investing much more in manufacturing throughout the region. There has also been a learning process for Chinese companies in which some countries that thought they were easy countries, such as Uruguay and Venezuela, turned out not to be. Which have their limitations. In terms of investment outflow, multilatinas starting to invest in China is a relatively new process. In 20 years, China went from being a country with cheap labor to having one of the most attractive markets and Latin American companies that have invested there have learned this.

