Through a message through social networks, the former Secretary of Tourism of the federal government Enrique de la Madrid Cordero, assured that he will fight for the 2024 presidential biddespite the resignations of some opposition candidates.

And it is that in recent weeks there have been several characters who have declined to be part of the process considering that they would be in breach of electoral laws and even pointed out to Morena for the illegality of her internal selection.

However, de la Madrid indicated that he will remain in the competition towards the 2024 presidential elections and replicate his father. Miguel de la Madridwho was president from December 1, 1982 to November 30, 1988: “In the face of doubt and uncertainty, I want to tell you that I am not going down, I will go ahead, we will win,” he said.

The presidential candidate thanked the citizens and family members who support him and announced that he recognizes the efforts of his colleagues to build the Broad Front for Mexico and respects those who renounced their candidacy.

“I respect the reasons why some of them (your teammates) have decided not to register, but I want to say that by leading the front everyone will have a task because everyone is very valuable. And as I was telling you this morning, life is full of obstacles, but when the objective is to build the best Mexico possible, there is no impossible obstacle”, he said.