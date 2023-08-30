Prince Enrique once again occupies headlines and covers of the media around the world. The reason? He has released a new documentary with Netflix, Heart of Invictus (unvictus heart, in Spanish), in which he also criticizes his family, despite the fact that the plot is to monitor participants in the 2022 Invictus Games, a sporting event founded by the Duke of Sussex and that seeks to help, through the sport, to injured military service veterans. The premiere of this August 30, in any case, has had a much smaller impact than when he launched the six chapters of the docuseries about his departure from the British royal family or his autobiographical book. In this case, the prince does not seek to be the focus of attention – perhaps that is why Meghan Markle hardly appears – but, as always, he has ended up monopolizing the headlines.

There are five one-hour episodes in which the cameras follow six participants of the last edition of the Invictus during their training, the same competition in which Enrique from England made his relationship with Meghan Markle official in 2017. Each of ex-military tells his story, anecdotes and experiences of the war. But in the end, it is the prince who becomes the unwitting protagonist when recounting his own experience in Afghanistan and his return in 2008: “My biggest struggle was realizing that no one around me could help me. I had no support, no counseling network to identify what was happening to me”.

His problems, as he acknowledges and has already recounted on more than one occasion, began after the death of Diana de Gales on August 31, 1997: “I was never aware of the trauma that losing my mother at such an early age caused me. ”, he says in the documentary. And he adds: “It was never discussed and it was never talked about. For all those years I had no emotions, I couldn’t cry, I couldn’t feel… I suddenly hit the ground and now I’m feeling everything instead of being young”.

Prince Harry went through two stages in the British Army and Afghanistan: the first, between 2007 and 2008, in which he was only 77 days after his presence in a country at war was made public; the second, in 2012, in which he spent 20 weeks with the Army Air Corps. “The only reason I was allowed to go to Afghanistan was because it was kept secret. I was there for 10 weeks and no one knew about it, only the British press who said: ‘We will keep quiet.’ Finally, it was the German and Australian media that announced that the young son of Charles III and Diana of Wales was doing military service in Afghanistan. “Having to go home pissed me off, but it was important for the safety of everyone around me,” he says in the documentary for which he is also an executive producer. And he affirms it again, because he already spoke at length about that episode in his autobiographical book, In the shadowpages in which he also acknowledges that during his stay in the war he killed 25 Taliban.

Prince Harry on a visit to Afghanistan on November 9, 2014. Matt Cardy (Getty Images)

Fifteen years later, he now recounts that what struck him the most about his return home was sharing a flight with injured colleagues: “When we took off, the curtain in front of me suddenly opened. And all you could see was the air hospital. There were three British soldiers, all wrapped in plastic and their bodies torn to pieces.” It was something that traumatized him, but he didn’t realize it until a few years later: “I was 28 years old, my emotions were scattered, I thought: ‘How can I contain this?’ I went from nothing to everything, and I needed to take a glass jar and get into it. He was slow to ask for help from a professional to treat mental health problems derived from his experiences in combat. He finally did it: “The first time you consider therapy is when you’re lying on the floor in a fetal position and wishing you’d dealt with these things sooner. That’s something I want to change.”

Prince Harry served for 10 years in the British Army. Now everything is very different in his life: he is married to Meghan Markle, with whom he has two children —Archie and Lilibet—, he is no longer an active member of the British monarchy, he lives thousands of kilometers from the Windsors, in Montecito (California ), and the relationship with his family is non-existent. “I am the father of two children, I have a couple of dogs, I am a husband and a founding patron of the Invictus Games Foundation. There are many hats which I don’t use, but everything revolves around Invictus”, he defends looking at the camera in his first appearance in the documentary. “When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, he tells me some days that he is an astronaut, others that he is a pilot… What I remind him is that it doesn’t matter what you want to be, as long as you grow up. What matters is your character ”, he is heard during his speech in the latest edition of the Games.

Prince Harry on his second tour of Afghanistan on December 12, 2012. WPA Pool (Getty Images)

One of the axes on which the documentary revolves is the post-traumatic stress of the military after returning from the war, something that, for Prince Enrique, has been hidden both within the Army and in society. “When I joined the Army, mental health and mental illness were dirty words. If there is a stigma within the Army, there is a stigma within society. If we want that to change, we need to lead the way,” he states. The Invictus Games have become their way of thanking these ex-combatants for their work and knowing that they have not been forgotten, despite already being out of service. “For many people life has become dark. You take one step forward and three steps back, but the more you persist, the sooner you get out of the trench in which you have been trapped.

The premiere of the five chapters comes just a week before the new edition of the Invictus Games is held, which on this occasion will take place in Düsseldorf (Germany), from September 9 to 16. It will be an appointment that will have as protagonists the Dukes of Sussex, who will reappear publicly after they denounced, on May 16, “an almost catastrophic car chase” by the paparazzi through the streets of New York. Prior to this date, Prince Harry will fly to London for the annual WellChild awards ceremony in London. This latest premiere will measure the success of his projects, which in recent months have gone down in water after breaking the contract with Spotify.