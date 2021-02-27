Enrique Cerezo is celebrating and not only because the Athletics go leader of The league, but also because today it meets 73 years. The manager is facing the current season with the illusion of conquering the league competition again. But as they always say from the mattress box: “game by game”.

A victory against Villarreal would be the best gift possible for the president of Atlético. First, because it would give them oxygen in a complex moment and settle any type of debate about the results of the last games.

Since May 2003 assumes the successful presidency: with one League, two Europa Leagues, four Super Cups and one Copa del Rey, as the most prominent. A honors even broader that seeks the icing on a Champions that has touched her up to two times. Apart from these successes, Cerezo also experienced the other side of the coin: the hard descent to the silver category as second to Jesús Gil.

Outside of sports, Cerezo’s work has been reflected in new alliances that have increased the mattress power throughout Europe and the number of partners. Not to forget the construction of the Metropolitan Wanda in what is a corresponding advance for society.