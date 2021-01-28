He Peruvian impersonator of Enrique Bunbury He was encouraged to conduct a question and answer dynamic with his followers on Instagram, during which he revealed that he does not intend to return to Yo soy.

After joining the accusations for alleged labor exploitation of the imitators, Carloman Fidel ruled out stepping on the stage of the Latina program again, despite feeling very grateful to it.

“Will you return to I am? “Asked one of his fans, to which ‘Enrique Bunbury’ replied” I have a lot of appreciation for the program, especially for broadcasting music that will never appear on radio stations or elsewhere, but no “.

The Enrique Bunbury impersonator became the winner of the penultimate season of I am, great battles, whose finale was held on August 3 last year.

On that occasion, Carloman Fidel showed the best of his talent and managed to beat the imitators of Gilberto Santa Rosa, Mon Laferte, Luis Miguel and Dyango.

‘Enrique Bunbury’ opines about alleged labor exploitation in Yo soy

A few days ago, through his official Facebook account, the Enrique Bunbury impersonator criticized Yo soy for allegedly not providing enough support to his artists.

According to the interpreter, the production should have greater consideration, especially with consecrated people.

“A lot of people criticize, but the time when we pay floor fees is really over. Our work should be paid like any other, and even worse, in this situation in which we all find ourselves. We are artists, not slaves! ”He asserted.

