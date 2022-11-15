Enrique Acevedo, a Mexican journalist, poses for a photo in Miami, Florida, United States. Eva Marie UZCATEGUI

Enrique Acevedo (Mexico City, 44 years old) will be in charge of the main news program for Televisa, one of the largest Spanish-language networks in the world, from January 9. This Mexican-American journalist says that the offer came to him by surprise. From Miami, where he lives, he says that he had been concentrating for years on doing journalism in English for CBS, as the first Latino correspondent for the prestigious 60 minutes. The offer they made to him is not one of those that can be easily passed up. The one at 10:30 p.m. is the most watched newscast on open television in Mexico, with broadcasts that average 8 million viewers each night, according to the company. Space was considered for decades as a loudspeaker of power and a tool to control and hit the opposition, a role that has been trying to change for years.

Acevedo began his career in the newspaper Reform, and then travel to New York to do a postgraduate degree in journalism at Columbia University. After her stay at the prestigious university, she spent three years at Televisa and from there she went to the United States, first to Telemundo and in 2011 to Univision. Now, after almost 12 years in Miami, she must return to Mexico to take over from Denise Maerker, the first woman to be in charge of the newscast and who will remain as executive producer after six years on the screen.

The change is a generational change within the communications giant. Televisa merged with Univision at the beginning of 2022 to create a great competitor in Spanish to leaders of the streaming Like Netflix or Amazon. As part of the negotiation, the newscasts were left out of the corporate arrangement so that they would not be controlled by a board of directors of a US company. With this separation also came new blood. Daniel Badía, a young lawyer with studies in New York, is dedicated to the editorial lines within Televisa.

Acevedo is not leaving CBS entirely and will remain a special contributor. This underlines the changes to which he has yielded a television station that previously kept many of his talents under surveillance, requiring them to sign exclusive contracts. “The people who appear in the picture can no longer do just one thing for 30 minutes a day … we must have a constant dialogue,” he says by phone.

Ask. What does it mean for you to occupy the Televisa nightly newscast?

Response. I am very excited to return to Mexico to do journalism in my country. It’s always been a career goal, but I didn’t think it would come at this point, to be honest. It is an important moment in the country. It seems that many things are being defined. We have a pre-election year and then the 2024 elections. A series of demographic and social changes beyond the political ones.

Q. He has spent years doing journalism for Hispanic audiences outside of Mexico. Will you continue to consider them in the new project?

R. Definitely. It seems to me that content has gone global. Those of us who produce content in Spanish must understand that the newscast lives on different platforms to try to reach a fragmented audience. And those audiences are not always within the geographic limits of what newscasts have traditionally tried to reach. We are thinking of a product for Mexico that people find useful, but we also seek to be a news reference for Spanish-language audiences anywhere in the world.

Q. What time does television come on?

R. This is going to give many a goosebumps, but there is no better time for television news. Many believe in this digital revolution as a zero sum future, but we have been offered this false choice between old media and new media. Between television and its linear approach and digital with instant messages and social networks. That option is false. The real choices are between quality information and junk information, which proliferates especially online. People are realizing this. What people need is a well curated product.

My analogy is junk food. When it first became available, people saw it as very attractive and easily accessible. It was cheap. And this is what is happening with information. It’s there in quantities we’ve never had before. The way it is packaged and designed is attractive, but little by little people are realizing that there is no nutritional value in this informative menu that, far from helping us, is poisoning us.

Q. Although Channel 2 has lost its omnipresence, Denise Maerker still considers it a meeting point for Mexicans every time news breaks.

R. Denise has cemented it as that. She has also made it a very inclusive space. I also see it as a space in which we will hear less of the official voices. Journalism in Mexico tends to be pro-government and I would like to listen more to the people who are affected by official decisions. Less of the people in charge of executing public policies or designing them and more of those who are impacted by it. Let’s bet more storytelling, to tell stories, to carry a different rhythm. We’re going to go for interviews and discussions and analysis.

Q. How have you prepared for political pressures? That space has always had them.

R. I think times have changed enough. We are not the only space that is subject to political, corporate or commercial pressures. It is a reality of journalism on any platform, anywhere in the world. The way to deal with this is with rigor and professionalism, which are the best way to stay away from politicking.

Q. Does censorship still exist in Mexico?

R. That is a good question. First we would have to define what censorship is. Each person has a different definition. For many people, it means that someone dares to suggest to a driver something different from what he thinks. I believe that working on television is teamwork. Denise has designed a space in which the voice of the presenter or the presenter is neither the only nor the most important in all aspects. Historically in Mexico, the news spaces reflected in every way, in production, editorial, technical, the voice of a single person, who was in charge of the space. Television demands and demands that it be something much more collegiate, a collective effort. Back to the censorship question: I wouldn’t work in any media where I couldn’t do my job the way I think I should. That has been my career, that is my reputation and I am not going to change it.

Q. How do you see Mexico from a distance? The country you return to is very different from the one you left. Every day begins with a narrative imposed by the president. Sometimes very critical of the media…

R. It seems to me that the characters are very different, but the dynamic is similar to what I experienced here in the United States with Trump. The news cycle revolved around the current former president, as it revolves around López Obrador today, who has a base and a network of followers that tends at times to be hostile towards critical or independent media. My circumstance prepared me a lot to cover Trump in the United States and I think that experience helps me a little. We’ll see if what I say is true.

Q. With a slight nuance, Trump was an unpopular president and López Obrador has high approval ratings.

R. It’s true. President López Obrador has maintained very high levels of popularity throughout his administration, while former President Trump lost much of that because he wore himself out.

Enrique Acevedo, Mexican journalist, poses for a photo in Miami, Florida, United States, on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui Eva Marie UZCATEGUI

Q. Is there something that makes you lose sleep?

R. The children (laughs)…. No, not at all. I am very excited.

Q. Denise Maerker will remain as executive producer. Her decisions will also be shared with Daniel Badía, the vice president of news. Has the weight of the presenter been lowered?

R. The responsibilities and decisions are distributed. It is very healthy to reflect. If we aspire to make a newscast for all Mexicans, day-to-day clothing must reach a point of greater diversity. What is seen on the air has to reflect that diversity and these voices of modern Mexico. We cannot continue making a newscast that is too pro-government or too rigid.

Q. You work on 60 Minutes, one of the most important programs on US television. What did you learn there?

R. It is a program that has been on the air for 55 years and continues to have the largest news audiences in the country. Something I learned from them is that correspondents, presenters, are not necessarily valuable. Their stories and their voices are key, much of their work, but for it to last 55 years the accent must be on the space and on the team. To put it in marketing terms, the brand. We have to work on that, on the mystique, on the connection. You asked me at the beginning about the chair. My aspiration is to spend very little time in the chair. It is very important to get the news out of the studio, go more to the streets and broadcast from where the news is happening.

Q. But the Televisa news brand had no credibility for decades. Do you think that transformation has come to an end or is it up to you to complete it in a certain way?

R. I don’t think there is a media outlet or a news and information platform that is not currently being criticized or questioned. It seems to me very healthy, there is a demand for transparency and accountability in the way we do journalism and how we present what we do. These questions and criticisms affect EL PAÍS and Twitter, as we are seeing more than ever, and it is Televisa’s turn as a leader in Spanish-language media in the world. Welcome scrutiny, questioning and criticism. We are going to invite people to watch the news at 10:30 p.m. every night, and if they see something they don’t like or think we’re not doing well, welcome. We do not aspire to be different. We aspire to do better.

