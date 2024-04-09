Enrico Varriale at trial for stalking: “I gave her a slap”

Journalist Enrico Varriale admitted to having slapped the woman who reported him for a series of verbal attacks culminating in actual physical violence in Rome in August 2021.

Arriving in court for the hearing of the trial in which he is accused of stalking and personal injury against his ex, Varriale declared: “I admit that I hit her with a slap and I still regret what I did, the biggest mistake of the my life but this was the violent episode, the rest you say is false.”

“I know I have made a mistake that I will regret for the rest of my life – added the former Rai journalist before the single judge – Women, as I have always said, don't even touch each other with a flower: equality exists in everything except in this inequality, man is stronger. But I state with the same clearness that everything the woman says is false.”

Varriale then added: “She was the one who jumped on me that August evening, I didn't kick her. She says I put my hands around her neck but I had the phone in my hand how could I? Then I pulled him onto the sofa.”

“One thing hurt me – continued Varriale – if I had the lady in front of me I would apologize to her for the slap and for having taken her mobile phone, but I would also ask her why she said those things and how can she say that I spat on her. Spitting is one of the most disgusting things you can do.”