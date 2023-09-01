Enrico Rigato, found dead the former broker who had defrauded dozens of customers for at least three million euros

He hasn’t answered his phone since yesterday. Enrico Rigato was known as the broker who had betrayed the trust of dozens of investors, many of whom were his fellow countrymen. Today the firefighters found his lifeless body in his house in Vigonovo (Venice). According to investigators, the 55-year-old would have taken his own life.

Rigato, a former Banca Generali and IW Private Investments, had convinced many savers to deposit large sums of money by releasing documents that would have been only “waste paper” according to the Codacons. The scandal erupted in March 2022, when some customers asked the broker to return their investments. Instead, he had disappeared with an amount estimated at three million euros.

In recent months the broker had received many threats, from writing under the house to stones against the shutters to a chrysanthemum left in the mailbox.