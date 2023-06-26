The conductor is ready to start again with a transmission of his own.

Enrico Papi we saw it in the last edition of theIsland of the Famous in the unusual role of commentator. To tell the truth, the experiment was not so successful.

The conductor has often shown himself in difficulty in carving out that role for himself and often his exuberance has come out also creating quite a few controversies. Every time that Ilary Blasi tried to ask him for an opinion on the deeds of the shipwrecked, Enrico always responded ironically as the public would have responded.

Source: web

Now that Isola dei Famosi ended with a not exactly positive balance given the ratings, what will be the fate of Enrico Papi to Mediaset?

Already a few months ago – as written by Davidemaggio.it – rumors told of an Enrico Papi who had accepted the role of columnist on the Isola dei Famosi in order to obtain in exchange for a new transmission of his own on the snake’s network in the future. Well apparently he did it.

According to the latest rumors, the conductor would be ready to take the lead in the new edition of The Pupa and the Geek which will be included in Mediaset’s new 2023/2024 schedule.

“After Ilary Blasi’s shoulder experience, the conductor moved on to cashing and that project is starting to become a reality. Except for improbable last minute second thoughts, Mediaset’s 2023/2024 schedules feature La Pupa and the Secchione with Enrico Papi at the helm” – can be read on davidemaggio.it.

So after the disaster of the last edition of back to school, Mediaset would have decided for the new year to return to La Pupa and il Secchione after only a year’s break. Last time he was at the helm Barbara D’Urso and things didn’t quite go well. We’ll see if Enrico Papi’s sympathy managed to do better by bringing the transmission back to the record ratings of the first editions.