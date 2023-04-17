The conductor is preparing for his new adventure as a commentator on the Island of the Famous

Over the past few hours the name of Enrico Papi has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The conductor prepares for the new adventure as a columnist in the new edition ofIsland of the Famous, which will air starting this evening on Canale 5. In these days Enrico Papi has made a revelation about Ilary Blasi which has certainly not gone unnoticed. Let’s find out together what he said.

All ready for the new edition of theIsland of the Famous. The program, at the helm of which we will once again Ilary Blasi, will enter the homes of Italians starting this evening. The lady of the house will be accompanied on this trip by pundits Vladimix Luxuria and Enrico Papi.

Just in these days the conductor, in an interview with the weekly ‘Chi’, could not help but talk about his new adventure as a columnist. Among the many words released to the newspaper directed by Alfonso Signorini, Enrico Papi revealed a sensational one backstory about Ilary Blasi never told before.

These were the conductor’s words about it:

I know Luxuria well, she is very good at finding ideas for analysis. As for Ilary, I can say that I was the first to choose her on TV. We were looking for a girl for a telepromo within Sarabanda and she struck me. She wasn’t 18 yet and we waited for her to turn 18 because we really wanted her. I immediately noticed her spontaneity.

Later, Enrico Papi also made a revelation about shipwrecked who will land in Honduras for this new adventure. These were his words: