Yesterday new episode ofIsland of the Famous and not even the time to start that something has already happened that has caused much discussion on social media. We are talking about Enrico Papi who committed a gaffe by calling into question Francesco Totti.

It all happened at the beginning of the episode when Ilary Blasi as usual he presented the pundits in the studio Vladimir Luxuria and Enrico Papi. At one point, the presenter in presenting Papi made a comment on the columnist’s outfit.

Source: Mediaset

Enrico, who always has a joke ready, let himself go saying: “I look like a captain. Oops, Captain I shouldn’t have said. Excuse me” – with a clear reference to Francesco Totti now ex-husband of Ilary.

Blasi’s reaction to Enrico’s sentence was immediate and she replied by saying: “Okay okay. I was a little fascinated in fact, there was something” – while in the studio down laughter.

The joke of Enrico Papi obviously it was much talked about on social media with lots of ironic tweets. It was then time to get to the heart of the evening to find out who had to leave the game. The audience at home between Nathaly Caldonazzo and Corinne Clery he chose that it was Corinne who left Playa Fantasma who gave Nathaly’s kiss from Judas.

“Ilary I made the island as I wanted, I had fun, I questioned myself, I adapted and I behaved as I behave in life. I couldn’t give anything more: so thank you, it was a wonderful experience, but I’m going home” – explained the actress who, before jumping on the motorboat, said: “Thank you all, long live the 70 year olds”.

The installment also concluded with this week’s nominations. Among the castaways, those who received the most votes were Nathaly, Fabio and Alessandra. Pamela Camassa however, who won the leader test, had the possibility of saving one of his fellow nominations. Her choice fell on Alessandra. Then they went to televoting: Nathaly and Fabio.