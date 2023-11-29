According to some rumors which are becoming more and more insistent, Pier Silvio Berlusconi has taken a drastic decision regarding the fate of the new Enrico Papi, Tilt – Keep time. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Temporary stop to Enrico Papi’s new program on Mediaset. The famous host was supposed to return to TV with a Reality show all new: Tilt – Keep time. In any case, over the last few hours, some have emerged problems which could hinder the airing of the new prime time format of Italia 1.

The new television program, which was supposed to be broadcast in prime time on Italia 1 in November, could undergo another postponement scheduled for December. To spread this sensational report it was Davide Maggio through his social account. These are the words reported in the note:

Mediaset postpones another title planned and announced for autumn 2023, now in its final stages. Tilt – Hold Time, the new musical game hosted by Enrico Papi, is postponed to the new year. Initially scheduled for mid-November, then postponed to December, Tilt will not see the light before 2024.

The bets of the new program hosted by Enrico Papi would have already been recorded; there are even rumors that it could be considered theidea to make extra bets, if the format finds a positive result. However, one thing is certain: i viewers they will have to wait longer to watch Tilt broadcast on Italia 1.

Tilt – keep time: the new program by Enrico Papi

In the meantime, some has been revealed backstory on the format. Tilt It will be a musical game in which the competitors, divided into teams, will have to face challenges. Furthermore, they will be present celebrities inside the studio. Among the famous faces we find that of Beppe Vessicchio, Elisabetta Canalis and Manuela Arcuri.