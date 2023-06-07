On Monday 5 June 2023, another episode of The Island of the Famous. During the live broadcast on channel 5, Enrico Papi he made himself the protagonist of a small inconvenience. In light of this, the author of the program conducted by Ilary Blasi was forced to reprimand him. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Enrico Papi is one of the celebrities most loved and talked about in the world of Italian television. This year the famous conductor took part in the new edition de The Island of the Famous as pundit.

At the program hosted by Ilary Blasi, the man became famous for the numerous curtains with the Roman showgirl with whom he entertains the entire Italian public. Therefore, the couple often find themselves bickering and teasing each other, all in an ironic way. In any case, in the last episode aired on Canale 5, it seems that the columnist has overcome all limit. In fact, this time, it was the one who ended up in the center of the gossip chronicle outburst against it by the program author.

L’episode in question occurred shortly before the fate of Nathaly Caldonazzo and Fabio dei Jalisse was revealed on Play Sant’Elena. Right at this moment, Enrico Papi had the idea of ​​getting up from his chair and starting walking around the studio. In light of this the author de The Island of the Famous i could not help but scold him. Therefore, Roberto Cenci he didn’t think twice about making the columnist understand that this was not the right time to take a walk.

After that, the author of the reality show invited him to sit with a real one lecture. These were the words pronounced with a annoyed tone: