Enrico Papi, historical Mediaset host and now on TV8, was interviewed by Alessio Poeta. In the pages of whom, you can read some of his thoughts on the world of television and sexuality.

“I spent so many years at Mediaset that, in some ways, I consider it a second family: I entered young and single, I left married and with two children. The first time in April 1996, Silvio Berlusconi noticed me while I was conducting Chiacchiere on Rai 1. He put me on Canale 5 in place of Vittorio Sgarbi with Papi Quotidianamente ”.

These are the offspring of Enrico Papi to remember his a Mediaset which will have, very shortly, a new beginning.

Indeed, the conductor returns to Mediaset after the experience a Tv8 and is obviously happy to be back where it was “launched”.

Enrico Papi he also underlined how – unfortunately – unpleasant people meet in the world of television and that colleagues do not always strengthen each other … on the contrary:

“Unfortunately there is a certain attitude of arrogance on TV. Bullying received by whom? From powerful colleagues. When they can, they never give up on improprieties, but I will tell you: I do not bear a grudge, luckily there is listening ”.

The voices on sexuality by Enrico Papi: the comment of the presenter

The presenter Enrico Papi is about to return to Mediaset for the program Jokes aside. Glad to go back to where it was good, Enrico Papi he also told Chi how he conceives the sexuality.

Rumors had circulated and Enrico Papi he knows very well that, in the world he is in, this is “normal”.

However, the presenter reveals that he has absolutely no problem to be open from this point of view, on the contrary:

The rumors about my sexuality? A classic for those who do this job, even if I do not hide from you that today more than ever I could fall in love, in a broad sense, with anyone. And without any problem. This has never happened to date, despite having had my suitors. But when I hear someone claim their heterosexuality I am horrified. It almost seems like an offense. It might interest you: Enrico Brignano and Flora again parents

Enrico Papi he has also (and rightly) shown himself completely at ease in talking about topics such as a hypothetical coming out of the children. Because what matters is always respect first and foremost (and how can you blame him?):