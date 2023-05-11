The director and screenwriter Enrico Oldoini has died: he was 77 years old

Mourning in the world of cinema: director and screenwriter Enrico Oldoini has died at the age of 77. The news of his disappearance was given live on TV by Carlo Conti during the ceremony for the delivery of the David di Donatello.

Born in La Spezia in 1946, after attending the La Sapienza University of Rome he enrolled at the National Academy of Dramatic Art.

He initially devoted himself to screenwriting, writing some of the most successful films of the eighties, including Talcum powder And Water and soap by Carlo Verdone e At the Sports Bar.

As a director he directed Yuppies 2, Christmas holidays 90sHolidays of Christmas ’91 And 90’s.

Enrico Oldoini was also the creator of the successful series Don Matteoof which he was also director of all the episodes of the first season.

He also directed both seasons of Judge Mastrangelo and the first season of One step from heaven.

Among the colleagues who have remembered him is Christian De Sica who on his profile Instagram posted a photo of him together with Oldoini and Lino Banfi writing: “Hi Enrico, rest in peace”.