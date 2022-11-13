Enrico Montesano excluded from Dancing with the stars 2022. Rai: “We apologize”

Enrico Montesano definitively excluded from Dancing with the stars 2022. This is the decision of Rai which defined what happened last night, Saturday 12 November, with the actor who wore a T-shirt with the symbols of the Decima Mas during rehearsals, “unacceptable”, and asked “sorry to all viewers”.

“What happened last night in Dancing with the stars, broadcast on Rai 1 – explained Viale Mazzini in a note – is unacceptable. It remains inadmissible for a competitor to a public service television program to wear a T-shirt with a motto and a symbol that evoke one of the darkest pages in our history. We apologize to all viewers and, in particular, to those who have paid and suffered personally because of the Nazi-fascism to which that symbolism refers. It is therefore Rai’s decision to interrupt Enrico Montesano’s participation in the Saturday evening broadcast Dancing with the stars ”.

In the past few hours Montesano had apologized on his Facebook profile: “I am deeply sorry and saddened for what happened during the rehearsals of the program. I am a collector of shirts I have that of Mao, of the USSR, but this does not mean that I agree with him ”, he wrote.

“There was no intention in me to promote political messages or apology for fascism from which I am profoundly distant. I have always been a free and democratic man. I believe in the values ​​of the Constitution and I deeply apologize to those who have felt offended and upset. It was naivety – his words -. I have nothing to do with Nazi-Fascism and all totalitarianisms and I deeply despise them. I still apologize ”. He excuses that, evidently, were not enough for Rai.

What happened

But what happened? Why was Enrico Montesano excluded from Dancing with the stars 2022? Enrico Montesano ended up at the center of the controversy for a t-shirt worn during the rehearsals of Dancing with the stars 2022. The actor, as highlighted today, the day after the episode, by Selvaggia Lucarelli on Twitter – showed up wearing a black t-shirt with the symbol of the Decima Mas, the assault unit of the Fascist Navy, and with D’Annunzio’s motto “Memento ardere semper”.

“From yesterday’s images I see Montesano rehearsing” Dancing “with the Decima Mas t-shirt – wrote Lucarelli – which, if anyone escapes, is a military formation that fought alongside the Nazis against the partisans, as well as a symbol of neo-fascism “.