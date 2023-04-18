Enrico Mentana announces a special on the Giletti case

The director of TgLa7 Enrico Mentana spoke on the so-called Giletti case, or rather the suspension of the programme It’s not the Arena by the editor of La7, Urbano Cairo, announcing a special on the subject, which will be broadcast on the evening of Sunday 23 April, in place of the broadcast hosted by Massimo Giletti.

Mentana himself announced it with a post published on profile Facebook. “On the Giletti case, I continue to think that these crises can only be overcome with clarity. I know that Giletti did not inform the publisher Cairo either of the ghost photo given to him by Baiardo, or of the consequent summons by the Florentine prosecutors. It is within the prerogatives of a publisher to suspend a programme, but perhaps Urbano Cairo could not have imagined that all these elements would then emerge, which risk giving the stoppage of Non è l’arena a different sign”.

“Massimo Giletti is still under contract, and Sundays remain free. So for next Sunday we are thinking of a program that addresses all the hottest issues that have emerged around this story, adequate testimony to the fact that nothing is hidden from us, especially when it comes to the mafia. And who knows what then…” concludes the journalist.