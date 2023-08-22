Enrico Mentana and the Vannacci case: “How much time should we waste?”

Enrico Mentana also intervenes on General Vannacci, who ended up at the center of the controversy for the accusations of homophobia and sexism for the content of a self-published book by the former head of the Folgore paratroopers.

In a post published on his profile Instagram, the director of Tg La7 commented on the story as follows: “But how much more time will we have to waste behind a general’s book, swollen with the most vulgar arguments, already heard a thousand times, on sexuality, immigration and civil rights?”.

“At the same time, we have a birth deficit that puts our productive and retirement futures at risk, the immediate need to fill hundreds of thousands of jobs for which there is no staff, but also an uncontrolled flow of migrants with problematic management, an impoverishment of low-income workers with salaries eroded by inflation, a state of public finances that prevents us from adequate social maneuvers, the implementation of the Prr shrouded in the fog of delays and inefficiencies (and the list would still be long)” writes Enrico Mentana again .

The journalist then concludes: “Well, with all this, politics runs after a queer compendium of retrograde clichés, just to send signals to the voters ten months before the European elections, when General Vannacci’s book will no longer be talked about (again that someone does not nominate him…)”.