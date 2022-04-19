A truly mysterious murder is investigated. Enrico Marmoreo was killed in front of the Maradona stadium on Easter night. The boy was killed by 8 gunshots in Fuorigrotta. The agents are now also investigating with the help of video surveillance images of the area to figure out who the killer is.

Enrico Marmoreo was only 25 years old. They killed him with 8 gunshots in front of the stadium in Naples named after the Argentine champion, goalscorer of the Neapolitan football team, Diego Armando Maradona. The man, killed on Easter night, was known to the police.

The 25-year-old boy was in the car. He was on his way home to his small partner and daughter, when someone joined him in his Fiat 500 where he was killed with eight gunshots. The body was found by the Carabinieri of Bagnoli.

A native of the nearby plain, Enrico Marmoreo was arrested in 2015 for possession of three kilos of drugs. Perhaps it could be one of the emerging bosses of the underworld of the Fuorigrotta neighborhood. According to the agents, he was close to the Calone-Marsicano-Esposito clan, in contrast to the Bianco-Baratto.

The murder could be connected to a feud that has been going on for some time between the Troncono and the Iadonisi-Cesi, who are competing for the Fuorigrotta area. Obviously, these are only hypotheses being examined by the investigators who continue to investigate the case.

The agents began to investigate the case to understand what may have happened on the street in Naples on Easter night.

The police are also seeking help in the images of the video surveillance cameras in the area to acquire useful information to solve the case.

Nicola Morra, president of the Parliamentary Anti-Mafia Commission, speaking of this murder underlined: