EU, Enrico Letta frees himself and aims for a seat in Brussels

The negotiations for the appointments in Europe continue, the leaders of the 27 countries try to find a square on the armchairs. For the presidency of EU Commission but an encore for Ursula von der Leyen it is not obvious. Popular, socialists and liberals aim to elect her without the votes of the conservatives led by the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Melonsbut von der Leyen might not have the numbersalso considered the snipers.

In this context of uncertainty in Brussels, comes the news that Enrico Read he decided to leave Sciences Pothe prestigious institute of political studies in Paris, a surprise move – reports La Repubblica – which could hide the possibility for the former Prime Minister of the Democratic Party of get a seat in Europe.

A decision that fuels questions about its role in risk European appointments underway in Brussels. The renunciation of running for an academic position of international prestige, moreover with one respectable remuneration like that of Sciences Po, it is therefore interpreted in Paris as Letta’s desire to exploit the current limelight in Brussels. The first path – continues La Repubblica – would be that of Presidency of the European Council.

It’s a box that belongs to the European Socialist Party, at the moment. It would be reserved, according to the original package of appointments, for the former head of the Portuguese socialist government Antonio It costs. But the popular ones have questioned this choice. Among the other options, the most popular is that of European special envoy to the Middle Easttherefore for the crisis of Gaza and the possible widening of the conflict. Letta would aim to overthrow Di Maio (currently EU envoy to the Gulf), who could return to Italy alongside Di Battista and Raggi in the new M5s.